SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two members of the River Delta Fire District have been suspended amid an investigation of improper use of gas cards.

Rio Vista Fire Chief Jeff Armstrong said the two were suspended without pay.

During an review of the fire district’s financial situation, Armstrong found unusual activity on fuel cards used in the district. The case is under investigation by the Rio Vista Police Department.

Armstrong, the Rio Vista Fire Chief, has been overseeing the River Delta Fire District since its chief fell ill in 2017. Since then, the district has been working to improve service and follow best practices.

With two firefighters suspended, the department is short-staffed going into a weekend where much of Northern California is under a red flag warning. Armstrong is confident the mutual aid system will help cover that need, especially since the area the district covers isn’t under the warning, but fire crews across the state have been stretched thin by a series of deadly fires.

 

