Filed Under:Redding

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Carr Fire has caused major devastation. But through the ashes, one unlikely friendship has formed – between a cat and a chicken.

The pair were found huddled in a doorway. (Credit: Grass Valley Fire Department)

Crews with the Grass Valley Fire Department, who were helping with fire fight, spotted the pair last month huddled together in a doorway in the Redding area. Both had suffered burns.

Firefighters rescuing the now inseparable duo. (Credit: Grass Valley Fire Department)

The inseparable duo were rescued and are now expected to make a full recovery.

The cat and chicken are now recovering. (Credit: Grass Valley Fire Department)

The deadly Carr Fire near Redding has burned more than 131,000 acres and is 39 percent contained as of Friday morning. More than one thousand homes have been destroyed.

 

