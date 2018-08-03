COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities say vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage to Colfax High School this week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate incidents. The first was discovered on Monday when a school worker found someone had injected caulking to door locks.

Further vandalism discovered included broken sprinkler heads, more caulking spread on walls and a swastika drawn on a window. The vandals also pulled down a goalpost on the football field.

Then, on Tuesday, school workers arrived to find that the goalpost had been completely broken.

In total, the sheriff’s office estimates about $60,000 in damage was done by the vandals.

Detectives have been collecting evidence at the school.

Anyone with information on who the supsects may be is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 889-6958.