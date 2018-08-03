  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:colfax, Placer County

COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities say vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage to Colfax High School this week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate incidents. The first was discovered on Monday when a school worker found someone had injected caulking to door locks.

colfax high 2 Deputies: Vandals Cause $60K In Damage To Colfax High

Some of the damage done by the vandals. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Further vandalism discovered included broken sprinkler heads, more caulking spread on walls and a swastika drawn on a window. The vandals also pulled down a goalpost on the football field.

Then, on Tuesday, school workers arrived to find that the goalpost had been completely broken.

colfax high 1 Deputies: Vandals Cause $60K In Damage To Colfax High

More of the damage done. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

In total, the sheriff’s office estimates about $60,000 in damage was done by the vandals.

Detectives have been collecting evidence at the school.

Anyone with information on who the supsects may be is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 889-6958.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s