Filed Under:Gordon Ramsay, Las Vegas, Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed to The Associated Press Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Thursday.

The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.

The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn’t have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers’ injuries or status.

