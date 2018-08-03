  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Folsom, Identity Theft, Mail Theft

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Two alleged mail thieves were arrested in Rancho Cordova Friday, and police found much more than stolen mail in their hotel room.

candace nicole freitas 31 Transients Caught With Hundreds Of Stolen IDs, Credit Cards, Mail And More In Rancho Cordova

(source: Folsom Police Department)

Folsom Police said they found two transients, 30-year-old Patrick Cannon and 31-year-old Nicole Freitas, who both had outstanding warrants for their arrest out of Conta Costa County for fraud-related charges.

cody patrick cannon 30 Transients Caught With Hundreds Of Stolen IDs, Credit Cards, Mail And More In Rancho Cordova

(source: Folsom Police Department)

According to authorities, the pair were found in possession of hundreds of identity theft items including fictitious driver’s licenses, credit cards, passports, gift cards, and checks. They were also in possession of items used to manufacture driver’s licenses, credit cards, and etc.

mail pic 1 Transients Caught With Hundreds Of Stolen IDs, Credit Cards, Mail And More In Rancho Cordova

(source: Folsom Police Department)

Additionally, detectives said they found keys used to open cluster mailboxes and a large amount of stolen mail.

mail pic 2 Transients Caught With Hundreds Of Stolen IDs, Credit Cards, Mail And More In Rancho Cordova

(source: Folsom Police Department)

Police said both subjects have been tied to numerous crimes throughout California, including several in the City of Folsom.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s