FOLSOM (CBS13) — Two alleged mail thieves were arrested in Rancho Cordova Friday, and police found much more than stolen mail in their hotel room.

Folsom Police said they found two transients, 30-year-old Patrick Cannon and 31-year-old Nicole Freitas, who both had outstanding warrants for their arrest out of Conta Costa County for fraud-related charges.

According to authorities, the pair were found in possession of hundreds of identity theft items including fictitious driver’s licenses, credit cards, passports, gift cards, and checks. They were also in possession of items used to manufacture driver’s licenses, credit cards, and etc.

Additionally, detectives said they found keys used to open cluster mailboxes and a large amount of stolen mail.

Police said both subjects have been tied to numerous crimes throughout California, including several in the City of Folsom.