SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) – The winners of last months $543 million Mega Millions jackpot have been identified as an office pool group from Santa Clara County, according to California Lottery officials.

The office pool with 11 members claimed the over half a billion dollar prize the day after the July 24th drawing at the California Lottery East Bay District Office in Hayward.

The group bought the ticket at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, which got a million dollars for selling it. They declined to identify their business, only saying that it is in the financial industry.

According to the California Lottery, a man named Roland Reyes was the only person identified of the 11 person pool.

“It was spur of the moment, said Reyes. “‘Hey, did you hear about the jackpot? We should play.’”

The players — who range in age from 21 to 60 — told the Lottery they don’t have a regular lottery pool and just took a chance on the game by pitching in $2 apiece.

Reyes said the group knew where they would buy the winning ticket before they made the purchase.

“A small business owner. We’ll probably have a better chance with a mom & pop shop,” Reyes said of his thought process before going to Ernie’s Liquors.

The group declined to talk to media or pose for photos. They said they planned to use their winnings towards paying off mortgages, kids’ college tuition, helping family members, going back to school, travel and investments.

“It helps real people and families,” Reyes said.

The $543 million is the largest prize won in California Lottery history.