ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be in Rocklin on Friday as part of his book tour.

Spicer is expected to speak at William Jessup University from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The former Trump Administration staffer paid a visit to San Francisco on Thursday, where he spoke about his time in the White House and his new book “The Briefing.”

Spicer says if he could do-over any day on the job, it would be his first day – the now infamous crowd-size press conference.

He says he knew immediately the president was not happy.

“I walk back into my office, and I sit at my desk, the phone rings, it’s the president,” Spicer related at the San Francisco event. “I’m thinking, it’s pat on the back time. He was like, ‘what was that?”

Spicer also said he disagrees with the president’s attacks on the press, saying, “Any democracy needs a free, fair, robust press.”

Doors for the Rocklin event open at 5:30 p.m.