STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police officers are looking for three boys that attacked and attempted to rob another street vendor before a witness stepped in to help.

It’s an area with few businesses, abandoned buildings and some homes. The perfect setting, neighbors say for a crime.

“I just know that they were trying to get his money,” said Jeff Dault, who lives in Stockton.

Stockton police say the latest street vendor to be attacked happened near the intersection of Pilgrim and Main streets. The suspects are three boys between the ages of 12 and 15.

“I think it’s a terrible thing. I think the kids should be punished as adults. Not just slapped on the hand, released, and it’s not right,” said John Linder, who works in the area.

According to police, the victim who was pushing an ice cream cart was shoved to the ground by one of the teens. The suspect demanded money, but when the victim refused the other two boys surrounded him. They were chased away by a witness who came to the victim’s aid.

“There is more purpose to it. What are they stealing the money for? Why do they need it so bad? I’m thinking, something illegal or that it’s a quick fix,” said Terra Laires, who lives in Stockton.

Whatever the reason, the attacks are causing concern.

Stockton police have been working with vendors providing the tools necessary to prevent them from becoming victims.

“For us, what we do, normally we leave around 5 or 6,” said Jose Mendez, who helps manage a food truck.

Mendez’s business, Hidalgo was burglarized not too long ago. Now, he takes every precaution to keep his workers and business safe.

Stockton Police also advise vendors not to carry a lot of cash when they are working. They should try to avoid doing business late at night and again, work in groups if possible.