TAHOE (CBS13) — Motorists headed to Tahoe this weekend should expect delays on Sunday due to the memorial service for former North Tahoe Fire Chief Duane Whitelaw.

According to Caltrans, the memorial service will affect traffic and parking in the Kings Beach area Sunday morning.

The celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the North Tahoe Events Center, 8318 North Tahoe Boulevard (State Highway 28). There will be fire apparatus parked along the shoulder of Highway 28 and public parking areas are expected to fill up quickly.

Whitelaw was also a Placer County Parks Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD).