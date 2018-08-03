VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Outrage in Solano County after a social media post shows young woman disturbing the peace and acting inappropriately inside a Vacaville cemetery. But, as bad as the pictures looked, police say nothing the women did was actually against the law.

“It’s disgusting,” said Vacaville resident Breanna Hernandez, “I think they disturbed a lot of souls here.”

Pictures posted on social media show women setting up shop inside the Vacaville Elmira Cemetery.

“A yard sale, so they said,” said Hernandez.

Their items were laid right on top of where the deceased are laid to rest.

“Just like having a field day at the cemetery”

And it gets worse.

“My heart broke. I was shocked.”

One photo shows one of the women flipping off the camera while another flashes her chest. Hernandez is Facebook friends with one of them and instantly recognized the background as the area where her grandparents are buried.

“My blood was boiling. I was so upset.”

So, she blasted the behavior on a community Facebook page and the post blew up, now shared hundreds of times.

Hernandez said, “I was told they were visiting one of the girl’s deceased fathers which makes this kind of worse.”

Vacaville Police quickly heard about it, too.

“We started getting tagged on social media.”

Lt. Mark Donaldson says because there was no trespassing or vandalism at the cemetery, no crime was committed. Still, officers reached out to the women.

“All three of them kind of realized that it wasn’t the best judgment, it was in very poor taste,” said Donaldson.

“It’s a sacred place. It’s a place where you go and visit your loved ones,” said Hernandez.

A final Resting place at the center of some bad behavior. The community is now demanding an apology for this disturbance of the peace.

“I want them to recognize their behavior as wrong and inappropriate.”

The director of the Vacaville Elmira Cemetery released a statement to the community on Facebook calling the post disgraceful and also asking that any type of inappropriate behavior on cemetery grounds always be reported.