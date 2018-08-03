SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say a man drove his car off the roadway, hit a woman working in a yard, and then tried to leave.

It was just after 8 a.m. Thursday when police got the call to Staggs Way and Meer Way in south Sacramento.

“The driver of the vehicle had also attempted to walk away from the scene, but he was detained and found to be impaired,” said Sacramento Police spokeswoman Linda Matthew.

Police say the man was under the influence of drugs.

“Such as marijuana or any type of prescription pills that might be on board,” Matthew said.

After a field sobriety test, 63-year-old Kevin Schanz from Sacramento was arrested on the spot.

The woman, identified as 57-year-old Peggy Reeder, was a well-known landscaper in the area who had worked the property for many years.

“Every Thursday. Yeah, I saw her every Thursday” said neighbor Godfrey Chow said.

Another neighbor who asked not to be identified says the suspect, was stumbling around when he got out of his car, visibly impaired, so he stepped in blocking his path preventing Schanz from leaving the scene.

“We consider that a hit-and-run,” Matthew said.

Schanz is booked in the Sacramento County Jail facing charges including manslaughter, driving under the influence, and hit and run.