RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A vehicle pursuit ended in flames Saturday morning at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex.

According to the Sacramento Sheriffs, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation just after 10 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the vehicle failed to stop, and the sheriffs were in pursuit for a short time.

Sheriffs said they called off the pursuit due to erratic driving of the vehicle, but a short time later they got a call that the vehicle had crashed into an apartment structure.

As a result of the crash, Metro Fire confirmed that a two-alarm fire broke out in the apartment complex around 10:30 a.m.

The fire affected six apartments and firefighters knocked it down by 11 a.m.

Firefighters said three people, two children and one adult, were injured in the apartment as a result of the crash. Both occupants of the car also sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the driver was in possession of methamfetamine and was charged with two felonies, possession and sale of methamphetamine and evasion of police. His female passenger is not under arrest and will be released from police custody.

Officials said all injuries were minor and non-life threatening and the victims were transported to an area hospital.

Firefighters said the tenants of the six affected apartments will be displaced due to lack of utilities.

