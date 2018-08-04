SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting from early Saturday morning that left one man dead.

Sacramento Sheriff Shaun Hampton said officers responded to reports of a male shot at the Eleven Hundred Apartment Complex in Sacramento. Police located a 27-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound on the scene and were unable to find a pulse.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hampton said police do not believe this was a random act of violence, but instead that the victim was targeted.

Police are asking the public to contact sheriffs with any information on the incident.