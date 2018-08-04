MENDOCINO (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Mendocino Complex Fires.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a Mandatory Evacuation Notice for Long Valley, High Valley, and Spring Valley around 5:30 p.m. Residents are advised to leave the area now.
Additionally, south-west Glenn County, including Elk Creek, is under an evacuation advisory. There is not a shelter open at this time.
Residents are advised to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Lake County and Colusa County have also been under mandatory evacuation since noon.
In Lake County these areas are under evacuation:
North of SR 20, including residents with driveway access on the south side of SR 20, East of New Valley Road, South of Bartlett Springs Road, West of Lake-Colusa County Line. This includes Landrum Ranch and Double Eagle Community.
Evacuations Centers are available at:
Middletown Middle School, 15846 Wardlaw St. Middletown, CA 95461
Mountain Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Rd., Kelseyville, CA 95451
Colusa County Mandatory Evacuations:
North of SR 20 from the Colusa-Lake County line to Bear Valley Road, East of the Colusa-Lake County Line, South of the Colusa-Glenn County Line, West of Bear Valley Road to Leesville-Lodoga Road to Lodoga, west to the National Forest boundary and north along the National Forest boundary to the Colusa-Glenn County Line.
A new evacuation center is available at:
Colusa County Veterans Hall, 108 E. Main Street Colusa, CA