MENDOCINO (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Mendocino Complex Fires.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a Mandatory Evacuation Notice for Long Valley, High Valley, and Spring Valley around 5:30 p.m. Residents are advised to leave the area now.

Additionally, south-west Glenn County, including Elk Creek, is under an evacuation advisory. There is not a shelter open at this time.

South west Glenn County is under advisory evacuation or prepare to evacuate. No shelter is open at this time in Glenn County. If we upgrade to mandatory evac we will issue an alert and notify of shelter location. #GCSO #MendocinoComplex — Glenn County OES (@GlennCountyOES) August 5, 2018

Residents are advised to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Lake County and Colusa County have also been under mandatory evacuation since noon.

In Lake County these areas are under evacuation:

North of SR 20, including residents with driveway access on the south side of SR 20, East of New Valley Road, South of Bartlett Springs Road, West of Lake-Colusa County Line. This includes Landrum Ranch and Double Eagle Community.

Evacuations Centers are available at:

Middletown Middle School, 15846 Wardlaw St. Middletown, CA 95461

Mountain Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Rd., Kelseyville, CA 95451

Colusa County Mandatory Evacuations:

North of SR 20 from the Colusa-Lake County line to Bear Valley Road, East of the Colusa-Lake County Line, South of the Colusa-Glenn County Line, West of Bear Valley Road to Leesville-Lodoga Road to Lodoga, west to the National Forest boundary and north along the National Forest boundary to the Colusa-Glenn County Line.

A new evacuation center is available at:

Colusa County Veterans Hall, 108 E. Main Street Colusa, CA