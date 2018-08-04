MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police are looking for Dorla Fike, a 78-year-old woman from Modesto who left her home this morning.

According to Police, Fike has the onset of dementia and her family is concerned about her.

She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Oakdale Road and East Orangeburg Ave.

Fike’s family believes she may be driving her maroon Chrysler Sebring. Her licnese plate is 5FUF947.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Dorla and her vehicle and call 911 if they see her.