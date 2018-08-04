  • CBS13On Air

Missing Person, Modesto
(source: Modesto PD)

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police are looking for Dorla Fike, a 78-year-old woman from Modesto who left her home this morning.

dorla Police: Missing Elderly Woman With Dementia In Modesto

(source: Modesto PD)

According to Police, Fike has the onset of dementia and her family is concerned about her.

She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Oakdale Road and East Orangeburg Ave.

car plates Police: Missing Elderly Woman With Dementia In Modesto

Dorla Fike’s car (source: Modesto PD)

Fike’s family believes she may be driving her maroon Chrysler Sebring. Her licnese plate is 5FUF947.

car pic Police: Missing Elderly Woman With Dementia In Modesto

Stock photo of Fike’s car. (source: Modesto PD)

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Dorla and her vehicle and call 911 if they see her.

 

