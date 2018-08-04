REDDING (CBS13) — PG&E confirms an employee has been killed while working in the vicinity of the Carr Fire Saturday afternoon.

The company confirmed that the victim was a male employee who was supporting the restoration efforts.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

“We have learned of the tragic death of a PG&E employee, who was working in the area of the Carr fire today. The safety of our employees and our customers is PG&E’s top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen team member, his family, and our extended team. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the incident,” PG&E said in a statement.

This brings the death toll from the Carr Fire to seven people, including two firefighters.

The fire is currently 145,015 acres and 41% contained, according to CAL FIRE. A total of 1,073 residences, 14 commercial structures, and 492 outbuildings have been destroyed by the blaze.

According to CAL FIRE, PG&E is one of the cooperating agencies battling the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for more.