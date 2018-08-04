BREAKING:PG&E Employee Killed Working Near Carr Fire
Filed Under:Mark Wahlberg
(NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Mark Wahlberg is looking for a few tough guys to appear in his latest movie.

Boston Casting says auditions will be held Saturday at its offices in the city’s Allston neighborhood, and it’s encouraging “real people” with “tough faces” to answer the call.

The company says it’s looking for construction workers, blue collar workers, public works workers, “fishermen, mob guys, etc.,” for speaking roles and on-camera extras.

It’s not clear what film is involved, but “Wonderland” — a collaboration between Netflix, Wahlberg and “Patriots Day” director Peter Berg — is in the works.

It’ll star Wahlberg as the Boston private investigator immortalized in ABC’s 1980s television series “Spenser: For Hire.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s