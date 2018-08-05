LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charlotte Rae, the diminutive but larger-than-life star of sitcoms and stage, has died.

Rae was 92.

Her publicist confirmed the actress’ death to CBS2/KCAL9.

Rae last year told People Magazine that she learned she had been diagnosed with bone cancer.

The actress worked in TV and stage for decades but is perhaps best known for playing den mother Edna Garrett on TV’s popular sitcom “The Facts of Life.” (NBC 1979-1988.)

Rae dispensed wise and sage advice to four young women (played by Nancy McKeon, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields and Mindy Cohn) whether they wanted it or not.

You all already know my heart is heavy yet…. sorry, no words at the moment just love and tears… and yeah, smiles…. #charlotterae #ripcharlotterae — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 6, 2018

The Tony and Emmy-nominated actress was born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky, April 22, 1926, in Milwaukee.

Rae died peacefully today in Los Angeles around 4:30 p.m. at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born into a family of aspiring performers. Her older sister, Beverly had a brief career as an opera singer and her younger sister, Miriam co-wrote several musicals.

On the way up, Rae rubbed elbows with all the up-and-coming talents of the time, she even roomed with actress Cloris Leachman who would also later play the den mother role on “Facts” after Rae left the show in 1986.

Before starring on “Facts,” Rae made a name for herself playing “The Twitch” on the “Phil Silvers Show” and the role of Sylvia Schnauzer on “Car 54, Where are You?” Kids first saw her as Molly the Mail Lady on “Sesame Street” in 1971-1872,

She played “the Twitch” and other iconic comic television roles on the Phil Silver’s Show and created the role of Sylvia Schnauzer on TV’s classic, Car 54 Where Are You?”

Mrs. Garrett began on the show “Diff’rent Strokes” (1978-84.) She also briefly reprised the role on the short-lived “Hello, Larry.”

Different Strokes would not have been the same without you #CharlotteRae. You were loved by everyone on our show and you were loved by everyone on the facts of life will miss you "My heart is full of Pain" Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/8FbterNz3S — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018

Her longtime publicist, B. Harlan Boll, said Rae had a 25-year marriage to legendary composer and music editor and supervisor, John Strauss, They had two sons, Andy Strauss (who died in 1999) and Larry Strauss with whom she wrote her memoir, “The Facts of My Life”, in 2015.

Rae is survived by her sister, Miriam Guten as well as a son, Larry, his wife, Eleanor Strauss, grandchildren, Sean Strauss, Carly Fox and her husband Ethan Fox, and Nora Sidoti Magdol and her wife Katrina Sidoti Magdol and their daughter Louisa Sidoti Magdol.

Private and public services are yet to be announced,