EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two hikers became lost while hiking on Pyramid Peak in El Dorado County, according to CHP Valley Air Division Operations.

As nightfall was quickly approaching, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office called a CHP H-24 helicopter which responded and assisted with the search.

According to CHP, the H-24 located the hikers after a long search, but due to the terrain, the helicopter could not land.

Therefore, the helicopter performed a “toe-in” rescue and transported the hikers to Strawberry where deputies provided additional assistance.

In a statement on their facebook page, CHP said, “Always remain on known trails, and if you become lost a GPS based device could be life-saving. Take a look at our video series to learn some helpful information for your next outing.”