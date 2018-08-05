Filed Under:CHP, El Dorado County, Pyramid Peak

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two hikers became lost while hiking on Pyramid Peak in El Dorado County, according to CHP Valley Air Division Operations.

As nightfall was quickly approaching, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office called a CHP H-24 helicopter which responded and assisted with the search.

According to CHP, the H-24 located the hikers after a long search, but due to the terrain, the helicopter could not land.

vlcsnap 2018 08 05 16h30m00s899 WATCH: CHP Rescues Two Hikers From Pyramid Peak

(source: CHP Valley Division Air Operations)

Therefore, the helicopter performed a “toe-in” rescue and transported the hikers to Strawberry where deputies provided additional assistance.

In a statement on their facebook page, CHP said, “Always remain on known trails, and if you become lost a GPS based device could be life-saving. Take a look at our video series to learn some helpful information for your next outing.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s