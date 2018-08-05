  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:cbs, CBS All Access, Entertainment, Patrick Stewart, Picard, Star Trek

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he’s been before — “Star Trek.”

CBS All Access said Saturday that Stewart has been tapped to headline a new “Star Trek” series, reprising his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The new series is not a “Next Generation” reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. No title or air date was revealed.

Stewart headlined his “Star Trek” series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies “Star Trek Generations” (1994), “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998) and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002).

In a statement, Stewart says he thought his “Star Trek” days “had run its natural course” so he considers it a delightful surprise to be playing Picard again.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the series is “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” not “Star Trek: New Generation.”

