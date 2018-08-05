Filed Under:Stockton, veterans

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton Veterans home is getting a makeover for the first time in ten years.

Elias Villaon served in the late 70s as an Army combat engineer and has been living in this veterans home for five months.

“They’re upgrading the facility, it makes a great change,” Villaon said. “Good helping hands see all the military service members participate.”

veteran elias Veterans Lend A Helping Hand, Improve Stockton Veterans Facility

Elias Villaon, Veteran

Now, veterans are giving back to their fellow veterans like Elias.

“It’s our duty to help them and we do the best we can,” said Larry Bell, a Vietnam Veteran.

Julie Moralez is the director of the Veterans home. She says they have a single maintenance man, but major projects could not get done without the help of other veterans and volunteers.

“Any person that has been in the military will always go above and beyond to help a veteran, especially a homeless veteran,” Moralez said.

These volunteers are improving more than just the home, they’re building camaraderie between generations of veterans.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s