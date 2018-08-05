TOPSHOT - Firefighters watch a back burn during the Mendocino Complex fire in Upper Lake, California on July 31, 2018. - The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sutter Health announced Sunday that the Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Care at Home offices in Lakeport will remain closed to patients due to the threat from the Mendocino Complex fires.

According to a press release from Sutter Health, the hospital and clinics have been under evacuation since July 28. While the hospital is under evacuation, a team of personnel is working in the hospital to make sure it’s secure, functional, and able to re-open when appropriate, Sutter officials said.

“We are looking forward to once again serving patients with compassion and excellence when the hospital reopens,’’ said Dan Peterson, chief administrative officer at Sutter Lakeside Hospital. “When the hospital is cleared to open, we will notify patients and the communities we support.’’

While the clinic is closed, Sutter officials said clinical team members are following up with patients and providing immediate treatment when needed.

The Mendocino Complex fires, originally the River and Ranch Fires, is a combined 218,319 acres and 23% contained.