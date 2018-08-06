  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are looking for the driver who hit a Modesto police patrol car then took off running.

The incident happened early Monday morning near Standiford Avenue and Carver Road.

Modesto police say an officer was driving through the intersection when a man in a Hyundai Accent ran a red light – broadsiding the officer.

A Modesto police officer's patrol car was hit by a driver who ran a red light. (Credit: Modesto Police)

A Modesto police officer’s patrol car was hit by a driver who ran a red light. (Credit: Modesto Police)

The officer escaped with just minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai took off running, leaving his car behind.

Few distinguishing details about the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information on who the suspect driver might be is asked to contact Modesto police at (209) 521-4636.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s