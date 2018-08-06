  • CBS13On Air

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Nelly and Fat Joe concert scheduled for next month at Raley Field was postponed until October.

The announcement cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for rescheduling.

The original show was supposed to happen Saturday, September 15th.

The River Cats season finishes September 3rd and the team’s playoff chances are slim. The River Cats are currently in last place in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Northern division with a 45-68 record.

Nelly and special guest Fat Joe will instead perform at Raley Field on Thursday, October 18th.

Tickets are on sale HERE and start at $34.

