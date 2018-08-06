Eating Well In Elk Grove: Three New Restaurants And A Specialty Grocery StoreInterested in discovering the newest businesses to open in Elk Grove? From a sushi joint to a Mexican market, read on for the newest hotspots to open for business in the city.

Renting In Sacramento: What Will $1,500 Get You?Just how far does your rental dollar go in Sacramento? We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Sacramento if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

3 Can't-Miss Music Events In Sacramento This WeekIf you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

Chill Out: Sacramento's 5 Favorite Frozen-Dessert ShopsWith sweltering summer temperatures come irresistible cravings for frozen treats. But where to find the perfect snack to turn a day from oppressive oven to tropical tranquility?

What's The Most Expensive Residential Rental On The Market In Sacramento?Believe it or not, the priciest listings in today's Sacramento rental market are going for over $3,000/month. Just how luxe do these rentals get, given their huge price points?

Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In SacramentoThe Rancho Cordova holiday celebration includes a hometown parade, great food, a beer garden, full carnival with rides and games, exhibits and an Aerial Assault Extreme Trampoline Show. The Kids Zone offers excitement for more than just children, with steam train rides, bungee trampoline, laser tag, pony rides, a petting zoo, water-walking in huge bubbles and even a video-game trailer that rolls.