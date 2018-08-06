SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The mail is coming back to a Sacramento neighborhood where service was stopped because of fleas.

The U.S. Postal Service told CBS13 on Monday that it’s resuming mail delivery in one Sacramento neighborhood, following concerns over fleas.

It comes after we first reported the story Friday.

Postal officials first went to the county supervisor for a flea fix, but now says they have their own. Mail carriers will be applying flea repellent before delivering to the Rosemont neighborhood.

The post office stopped delivering to mailboxes along three blocks of Thornhill Drive, due to flea fears.

“I lived in the Midwest. They went through rain, sleet, hail, whatever that saying is and you’re telling me that because one household has fleas?” said neighbor Beth Barton.

Postal officials say it’s not just one household with fleas. The Sacramento postmaster sent neighbors a letter saying the entire area is unsafe after a postal worker and a manager were bitten multiple times. They asked residents to pick up mail at their nearest post office.

Then asked County Supervisor Don Notilli to resolve the problem.

“I’m not certain that the county is the body that’s supposed to come out and determine whether there’s a flea infestation,” said Notilli.

An infestation? UC Davis scientists are skeptical.

“You never hear this thing happening,” said Steve Heydon.

Heydon says the mail carriers would’ve had to come in direct contact with animals such as cats or their beds.

“Fleas hang out where pets or other animal’s nest so walking through a neighborhood, chances of getting bit by fleas are pretty remote actually,” he said.

Now, both the county supervisor and the post office are counting on neighbors to individually treat for fleas.

Neighbors were skeptical all along.

“I just feel like we’re being punished,” said Barton.