EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – A woman has been charged with dozens of crimes involving embezzlement from Oak Ridge High School’s music boosters, authorities say.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Gloria Rodrigues had been service as the treasurer for Oak Ridge’s Music Boosters.

The board started noticing several suspicious transactions and contacted authorities.

Rodrigues was arrested on Thursday after an investigation. No other details about the transactions or the investigation have been released.

Authorities say Rodrigues is facing 40 crimes related to forgery and embezzlement.