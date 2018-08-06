  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – A woman has been charged with dozens of crimes involving embezzlement from Oak Ridge High School’s music boosters, authorities say.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Gloria Rodrigues had been service as the treasurer for Oak Ridge’s Music Boosters.

Gloria Rodrigues' booking photo. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Gloria Rodrigues’ booking photo. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

The board started noticing several suspicious transactions and contacted authorities.

Rodrigues was arrested on Thursday after an investigation. No other details about the transactions or the investigation have been released.

Authorities say Rodrigues is facing 40 crimes related to forgery and embezzlement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s