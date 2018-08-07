SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Department of Motor Vehicles is facing tough questions on hours-long wait times and half-staffed offices.

Tuesday, California lawmakers will be holding a hearing about the DMV’s budget at the State Capitol.

In 2017, lawmakers approved $226 million in additional funds to hire additional staff and keep the doors open on Saturdays at some DMV field offices.

Since then, some lawmakers – including Fresno Republican Jim Patterson – have called for an audit of the department’s management and how its finances are handled.

“There are literally tens of thousands of people in California who are being terribly mistreated with these long lines,” Patterson said.

The DMV claims to have hired 500 employees in recent months.

However, customers with and without appointments across the state are reporting two to eight hour wait times.

DMV employees say they are working 12-hour days six days a week with no new employees on staff to help.