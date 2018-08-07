SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

The crash happened just past 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The wrong-way driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He entered eastbound Interstate 80 through the Madison Avenue offramp in a pickup truck. The California Highway Patrol says the pickup driver crossed to the far side of the freeway, which is the fast lane for oncoming traffic. He attempted to make a U-turn and collided with an SUV.

A 6-year-old girl in the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries, while an 8-year-old girl suffered major injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated and released.

The crash had lanes closed on Interstate 80 through 8 p.m.