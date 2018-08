ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say a person has died after a fire at a home in a gated Roseville community Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Hazeltine Lane, off of PFE Road, in southwest Roseville.

It appears the fire started in the garage of the home.

A battalion chief at the scene confirmed the fire had claimed the life of a person.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire.

More information to come.