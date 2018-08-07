  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A person has died after a car crashed into a fence in North Highlands Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Roseville Road, a little bit north of Madison Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported just after 6 a.m. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but the car ended up into a guard rail near the train tracks.

CHP confirms a person has died in the crash.

Drivers are being let through the area, but expect traffic control in the area for the time being.

 

