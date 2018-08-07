SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A country music artist’s tour van gets jacked just hours before his local performance with about $15,000 worth of equipment.

The Texas country music group was scheduled to play at Harlow’s Tuesday night. That performance that was nearly canceled.

But Paul Cauthen says for his fans and his band the show must go on.

“Tonight’s going to be fun and we are going to put it behind us and we’re just here to play music and that’s all we can do,” Cauthen said. The venue for helped and the group performing before them loaned their instruments.

Thieves picked a prime target, the van and trailer chock full of their equipment outside the group’s hotel.

“We go to get in our van and it’s gone with all of our livelihood, everything,” he said.

The Country Americana artist and musicians from Dallas are currently on Cauthen’s headline tour across the West Coast and this nearly silenced them.

“Every emotion kind of hits you, you know, we are out here trying to make it and we are getting real close and we are just starting to make a living,” he said.

So what happened to his van?

“It’s just weird that it ended up here, just very bizarre,” said Denese Harlan of Sacramento.

Neighbors came home to the ditched van and trailer in a gated Natomas apartment complex just miles away from the hotel.

“It’s really terrible and who would do that, I don’t know,” Harlan added.

After hours of installing a new ignition, the van was ready to roll. Plus, with help from the community, so was the band.

“I’m a blessed human being, I can’t complain. So many people lifted me up today and we got our van and trailer back,” Cauthen said.

But still missing, the instruments to get them through the last two weeks of their tour.

“My Martin guitar was the first guitar that I really started ever writing songs on and it got stolen today here in Sacramento,” he said. “I try not to have sentimental value and instruments, but you put so much love and time into them it just happens,”

It may happen only he won’t let this crime upstage his passion for performing.

Anyone with information on the theft or whereabouts of the stolen goods should call Sacramento Police.

WHAT IS MISSING: