With temperatures stuck near triple digits for weeks on end, a frozen dessert might be just the thing to break the fever. But where to find the best creations in Stockton?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream, frozen yogurt and milkshake spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best businesses to fill the bill.

1. Tigers Yogurt

PHOTO: YEN P./YELP

Topping the list is Tigers Yogurt. Located at 4343 Pacific Ave. in Weberstown, the spot to score frozen yogurt and more is the highest rated in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp.

The self-serve frozen yogurt comes in flavors like chocolate, peanut butter and Berry Berry Tart, and Yelpers praise the joint’s high quality and affordable pricing.

2. Dream Ice Cream Parlor

PHOTO: BRANDON S./YELP

Next up is Weber Ranch’s Dream Ice Cream Parlor, situated at 5052 West Lane, Suite H. With 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream-based desserts has proven to be a local favorite.

Reviewers love the parlor’s signature dessert creations (ice cream-filled doughnuts, topped toasts and egg waffle “puffles”) and its offbeat options, like taro ice cream with Fruity Pebbles cereal, or horchata topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

3. Midnight At Burnies

PHOTO: MIDNIGHT AT BURNIE’S DRIVE-UP/YELP

Over in Colonial Heights, check out Midnight At Burnies, which has earned four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp. This drive-up restaurant offers burgers, fries, milkshakes and more at 3221 W. Hammer Lane, Suite D.

Yelpers praise its Fruity Pebbles milkshake in particular, as well as playful sundaes topped with cookies, sprinkles and more.

4. House of Ice Cream

PHOTO: HOUSE OF ICE CREAM/YELP

And then there’s House of Ice Cream, a Midtown West favorite with four stars out of 189 reviews. Its towering signature milkshake creations, topped with doughnuts, whipped cream and more, have found plenty of fans on Yelp. Stop by 947 N. El Dorado St. to try one for yourself next time the urge strikes.