Whether you’re looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be fun to drool over an upmarket real estate listing to see what kind of houses those with money can afford. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Sacramento’s rental market look like these days — and just how choice are the features, given these high prices?

We examined local listings in Sacramento via rental site Zumper to discover the city’s most lavish listings.

Here are the city’s select rentals, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4633 P St. (East Sacramento)

First up, there’s this single-family home over at 4633 P St. in East Sacramento. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s a voluminous 1,513 square feet in size.

While the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Sacramento is approximately $1,764/month, this home is currently priced at $3,200/month. Why the high price?

Besides the house’s desirable East Sac location, it boasts a one-car garage, landscaped front and backyard (gardening services provided), and laundry machines. Inside, you’ll find luxury plank floors, a full suite of stainless steel appliances, a marble fireplace and plenty of built-in cabinets and storage.

Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial abode.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to dream, take a look at the complete listing here.)

2330 I St. (Boulevard Park)

Next, here’s this stately duplex over at 2330 I St. in Boulevard Park. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s 1,350 square feet in size. This gracious home is currently listed at $2,500/month.

In the duplex, each bedroom is a master suite with its own two-sink bathroom. You’ll also find central heating and air, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. The building offers a one-car garage and small yard, as well as laundry machines.

Pets too can partake in this opulent home: cats and small dogs are welcome, pursuant to the owner’s approval.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has some transit options.