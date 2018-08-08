MANTECA (CBS13) – Authorities say arrests have been made in the broad daylight attack of a Sikh man in a Manteca neighborhood.

Sahib Singh Natt was attacked near Greystone Park on Monday morning. Loved ones say the attackers demanded money.

Surveillance video captured two people beating, kicking and spitting on Natt.

#BREAKING – Arrests made in #Manteca attack that was caught on camera at Greystone Park. The victim, a 71-year-old Sikh man. pic.twitter.com/4NltBb3AVF — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) August 8, 2018

Wednesday, authorities announced they had made arrests in connection to the incident: 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy. Both teens are facing charges of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Manteca police say investigators are still looking into whether the attack could be charged as a hate crime.

Detectives say numerous tips they got during the investigation helped them identify the suspects.

Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered at the park just feet away from where the 71-year-old was attacked to rally in support.

This comes just days after another Sikh man in the Turlock area was the target of a hate crime.

Police do not believe the attacks are connected.