RIVERBANK (CBS13) – A head-on crash left two people dead east of Riverbank Tuesday evening, authorities say.

The scene was on Patterson Road, west of Langworth Road.

California Highway Patrol says, around 7:20 p.m., a Toyota crossed into the path of an oncoming Dodge. The Toyota then went back into its lane, but then abruptly crossed back into the wrong direction.

Marisela Wilkinson, a 32-year-old Oakdale resident, was driving the Dodge. She was not able to react and two cars crashed head-on.

The crash sent the Toyota into a ditch full of cattle waste runoff. The Toyota then rolled onto its driver side.

Witnesses tried to rescue the people inside the Toyota, but the damage and where the car ended up prevented them from being of much help. Medics later pronounced the two people who were inside the Toyota dead at the scene.

Three children were inside the Dodge along with Wilkinson. All were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the two people killed in the Toyota have not been released, but they have been identified as Oakdale residents.

It’s still unclear why the Toyota driver veered into the path of the Dodge.