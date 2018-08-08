Interested to know just how far your dollar goes in Modesto?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Modesto if you’ve got $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1411 Carver Road

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1411 Carver Road.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool, while the ground-level apartment features wall air conditioning and wood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

421 14th St., #B

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 421 14th St., #B that’s going for $825/month.

In the freshly repainted cottage-style unit, you’ll get high ceilings, wall air conditioning and new floors. The building also features on-site laundry and a porch. Unfortunately, animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2301 Fifth St. #7

Over in Hughson, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2301 Fifth St. #7, that’s going for $795/month.

The unit features wall heating and air conditioning and carpeted flooring, while the building offers on-site laundry and paid utilities. Sorry, animal lovers: pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and fairly bikeable, but has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.