MANTECA (CBS13) – Outrage and fear are mounting in one Manteca neighborhood after an elderly Sikh man was attacked in broad daylight.

Hundreds of people, some traveling far distances, gathered at Greystone Park in Manteca Tuesday night in a show of unity. The group gathered just feet away from where surveillance cameras caught the 71-year-old man being hit and kicked by two young men.

The mayor, council members, and community leaders attended the meeting. Even the victim himself showed up. Many were relieved to see him walking and recovering well considering what he went through.

“It’s not an attack on an individual it’s an attack on an entire community,” said one speaker at the event.

“There’s no words to describe the pain that he was feeling when we was senselessly attacked,” said another speaker.

The incident comes just three days after another member of the Sikh Community near Turlock was beaten in what’s being investigated as a hate crime.

Sahib Singh Natt was repeately kicked on the ground after family members said the suspects demanded money. It happened Monday morning just blocks away from his house as the man was going for a walk.

Randy Lee was the neighbor who found the elderly man on the ground after the attack.

“Outrage its just maddening to see young punks, beat up an old man for no reason,” said Lee. “I knew he couldn’t be left alone, my goal was just to get him to his house,” he said.

Natt made an emotional appearance at Tuesday night’s community meeting, and he was showered with hugs and prayers.

“He fell twice on the street from the kicks those low level thugs did to him, I’m just so relieved to see him sitting here,” said Manteca resident Mandeep Bhuller.

Natts daughter says he’s already paralysed on the left side of his body, and could barely speak.

“I’m thankful to God he’s alive,” said daughter Rupinder Kaur.

The community looking for change and justice.

“We have to stick together and we will find the people that did this,” said one community member.

Meanwhile, Manteca police are investigating this as an attempted robbery. They do not believe it’s connected to the attack near Turlock.

An organization out of Modesto is also offering a $3500 reward for any tips that may lead to an arrest.