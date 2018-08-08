MANTECA (CBS13) — The son of a police chief was arrested after he was caught on camera beating an elderly Sikh man in Manteca.

The video shows 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister kicking the 71-year-old repeatedly to the ground before spitting on him.

McAllister and a 16-year-old are now in police custody. They face charges for beating Sahib Singh Natt from Manteca.

“He got pain here, there and also back pain,” said son-in-law, Manjit Singh Virk who showed us Natt’s injuries.

The incident was caught on camera from a neighbor’s surveillance system. It shows McAllister kicking the victim repeatedly and also spitting on him. Loved ones are relieved an arrest was made.

“The news is really good. The Manteca Police do a really, really good job and all the Manteca mayor and everybody do a really good job and that’s really good for us and all of our community,” said Virk.

Police confirm McAllister is the son of Darryl McAllister, a police chief in Union City. Investigators said the relationship between the police chief and his son has nothing to do with the case. Neighbors said they are shock hearing the suspect is related to a police chief.

“He probably should have followed in his father’s footsteps or something, kids should find something else to do. I mean during the summer they should be doing something else rather than just looking for trouble you know,” said neighbor, Enrique Deanda.

Court records show Tyrone McAllister has been in trouble with police before with a battery associated with petty theft charge.

The arrest comes days after an attack on another Sikh man, this one in Stanislaus County, gained national attention.

Police said this was an isolated incident and crime in the area doesn’t happen often.

“I have my sister and my brother and my mom walking around the park too and now I feel safe knowing, not thinking in my head that there is someone out there that can hurt them or do something to them,” he said.

Both teens face three counts each, attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

In a statement, Chief McAllister called his son’s arrest embarrassing and said his violent act shown on camera has brought sadness to the family.