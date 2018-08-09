SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a 300 acres fire at Highway 299 and Fish Hatchery Road in Shasta County.

Evacuation orders have been issued for SR 299 East from Pit 1 Grade to the area of Glenburn Road and all homes west of Glenburn Rd. and Fall River Mills area.

#HatFire [update] at HWY 299 E. & Fish Hatchery Rd northeast of Burney (Shasta County) is now 300 acres and 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/JRsa8EsGsC — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) August 10, 2018

Additionally, SR 299E has been closed eastbound at Cassel Road and westbound at Glenburn Road due to the fast-moving fire, according to Caltrans.

The fire started Thursday afternoon. An evacuation center has been opened at the Inter-Mountain Fairgrounds, 44218 A St. McArthur, CA 96056.