(source: CAL FIRE SHU)

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a 300 acres fire at Highway 299 and Fish Hatchery Road in Shasta County.

Evacuation orders have been issued for SR 299 East from Pit 1 Grade to the area of Glenburn Road and all homes west of Glenburn Rd. and Fall River Mills area.

Additionally, SR 299E has been closed eastbound at Cassel Road and westbound at Glenburn Road due to the fast-moving fire, according to Caltrans.

The fire started Thursday afternoon. An evacuation center has been opened at the Inter-Mountain Fairgrounds, 44218 A St. McArthur, CA 96056.

