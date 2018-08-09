  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:san joaquin county, Tracy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash is backing up traffic on Highway 4 west of Stockton Thursday morning.

The scene is west of Victoria Island.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported just after 8:30 a.m. Exactly what led up to the crash has not been detailed, but three cars look to be involved; one car ended up in the water, CHP says.

CHP confirms a person has died in the crash.

A Stockton Fire crew is at the scene helping with the crash.

Traffic is backed up on both sides of Highway 4 between the Old River and Middle River.

