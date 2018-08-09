SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento shopper says she found dirty needles inside one of her purchases from an Arden Fair mall store.

The young woman says she bought socks from Zumiez on Tuesday, but it wasn’t until she got home that she realized she got more than she bargained for.

“This is extremely serious,” said the woman, who didn’t want her face on camera.

It was a shocking find for the back-to-school shopper.

“It was just mind-boggling,” said the young woman. “It’s so crazy to me because I didn’t feel it and neither did the cashier or anything.”

The woman says she purchased a pack of socks from the Zumiez store inside the Arden Fair mall, but when she got home and opened them up, she found two needles stuffed inside.

“Either this was intentional or this was kind of a last-minute, trying to get something off their hands.”

What’s worse she says, is the needles had been used.

“There was like dry blood in one, both of the needles were bent out.”

It’s a warning for shoppers who say they’ll now better check their purchases.

“I would be more careful when I buy stuff,” said Alonna Chapman.

Another shopper said, “I’m concerned like just about getting a disease or something.”

After finding the needles, the woman says she contacted mall security, filed a police report and went back to the store eventually speaking with Zumiez corporate officials, who she says were apologetic.

“I’m not upset with anyone here,” she says, “Like they offered me discounts and I was like I don’t want your discounts I just want everyone to know that this is like a real thing going on.”

Dirty needles allegedly found stuffed inside a pair of socks at the Arden Faire Mall. The shopper says she’s spreading the word before anyone gets hurt.

“Someone else could have not been as lucky as me. They could have gotten pricked with it, gotten infected.”

Mall officials say they’ve never heard of anything like this happening before, but say the safety of the shoppers is a priority and they are looking into it. Sacramento police did confirm a report was filed, but say because this is not a trend they’re seeing, they are not investigating at this time.

CBS13 also reached out to Zumiez corporate officials but did not hear back.