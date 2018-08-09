SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Relief may be coming from the smoky haze Sacramento’s been under for the last few weeks, but it’s not all good news.

Winds are expected to blow in as a high-pressure ridge is pushed eastward. This will bring relief from the smoke and people’s lungs.

But that same wind will also increase the fire danger in the Sacramento region. While smoke from the current fires will get bumped out, the risk of new fires with their own smoke will be increased.

Critical fire weather conditions for portions of #NorCal expected to continue through Saturday. Use caution & practice fire safety! Visit https://t.co/4PbDmtwU5L for wildfire preparedness tips. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PElnwJALsr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 9, 2018

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from Thursday evening until late in the day on Saturday for the increased winds and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service is warning people to avoid using power equipment and mowing on dry grass and to make sure no vehicle parts drag on the ground. The Carr Fire, which has burned more than 177,450, 1,077 homes and is linked to the deaths of 8 people, was caused by a flat tire.

Temperatures are expected to be around 100 degrees on Friday, then dip back into the mid-90s by Saturday with a chance of upper 80s by Sunday.