SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a local punk rock concert after a singer fought with an audience member.

The incident happened July 19 at the Ace of Spades.

Officers say Social Distortion singer Mike Ness climbed into the crowd during the band’s performance reportedly to go after a heckler who had been taunting him. They say Ness threw punches before getting back on stage and resuming the song.

The person hit was removed from the venue.

Social Distortion is currently on tour across the US. The band was founded in 1978 and Ness is the only constant member.