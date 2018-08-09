TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS13) – A Cal Fire heavy equipment mechanic who was helping fight the Carr Fire was killed in a car accident, authorities say.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Tehama County.

Cal Fire says the firefighter was assigned to the Butte Unit that is assigned to the Carr Fire burning near Redding. The firefighter’s name has not been released at this point.

No details about the crash have been released.

The Carr Fire has burned 177,450 acres as of Thursday morning. It has destroyed more than a thousand homes and damaged nearly 200 others. Containment of the fire stands at 48 percent, but Cal Fire says they don’t know when the flames will be fully contained.