  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CAL FIRE, Carr Fire, Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS13) – A Cal Fire heavy equipment mechanic who was helping fight the Carr Fire was killed in a car accident, authorities say.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Tehama County.

Cal Fire says the firefighter was assigned to the Butte Unit that is assigned to the Carr Fire burning near Redding. The firefighter’s name has not been released at this point.

No details about the crash have been released.

The Carr Fire has burned 177,450 acres as of Thursday morning. It has destroyed more than a thousand homes and damaged nearly 200 others. Containment of the fire stands at 48 percent, but Cal Fire says they don’t know when the flames will be fully contained.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s