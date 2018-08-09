LINCOLN (CBS13) — Two people are in custody after stealing upwards of $1000 of merchandise from a Lincoln Ulta store Tuesday night.

According to Lincoln Police, 20-year-old Troy Turnage of West Sacramento and 19-year-old Misty Wilson of Sacramento entered the Ulta store on Ferrari Ranch Road around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and put approximately $1000 of merchandise into a shopping bag and headed toward the exit without paying.

The suspects then allegedly sprayed an employee standing near the exit with pepper spray and left the store.

Police said officers were unable to locate the suspects or their vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

But, about an hour after the robbery, Lincoln Police said they were informed that several suspects had been detained by Roseville Police Officers for a similar crime. Turnage and Wilson were then arrested for the Roseville Robbery and positively identified as the suspects in the Lincoln Robbery.

The pair was charged with robbery, burglary, and conspiracy, according to police. Their bail was set at $260,000.