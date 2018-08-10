5:50 p.m. UPDATE: The nearby Paradise Valley Golf Course has shut down its driving range and pulled golfers off of the Front 9 holes, due to the smoke but the course hasn’t been evacuated

“We can see it from the pro shop. It’s just on the other side of the road just beyond the hills,” said Brian Cook.

Current winds in Fairfield are blowing in from the southwest at 15 mph.

—-

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A grass fire along Interstate 80 in Fairfield is prompting evacuations.

A friend just sent me this video of a grass fire along EB I-80 between Lagoon Valley and Manuel Campos Pkwy. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/ZEFOz4leNS — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 11, 2018

The fire is 200 acres and is burning toward Nelson and Lagoon Valley roads.

Officers are evacuating homes on Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive, and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course.