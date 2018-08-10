FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A major accident is slowing traffic on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield Friday morning.

The scene is on I-80 near North Texas Street. The crash was first reported just after 9 a.m.

#BREAKING @CBSSacramento has confirmed a #CHP motorcyclist was hit and injured in this crash on WB I-80 east of Manuel Campos Plwy. Three right lanes blocked. Traffic backed up both directions. #SIGALERT @GoodDaySac @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Ovc5EUkuX7 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 10, 2018

California Highway Patrol confirms one of their motorcycle officers were struck and injured in the crash.

The Fairfield Fire Department confirms their units are at the scene.

There has been no word yet on how significant the officer’s injuries are, or what led up to the crash.

Two people from the crash are being taken to the North Bay Medical Center, while third victim has been taken to Kaiser Medical Center in Vacaville.

Traffic is backing up on the westbound side of I-80 nearly all the way to Vacaville.

Authorities are asking drivers to try and avoid the area if at all possible. Three lanes and cars are being let through, but traffic is very slow in the area.

More information to come.