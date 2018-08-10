STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Manteca teenager made his first court appearance Friday after he and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for beating a 71-year-old Sihk man with disabilities in a neighborhood park.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone McAllister, the son of a bay area police chief, now faces multiple charges in the attack that was all caught on camera.

Family members of the victim were also in court as McAllister was arraigned.

“The Sikh community, it has hit them hard, but you know, I would say that it’s not just the Sikh community. I think it hit the whole community of Manteca pretty hard and they truly came together since the incident happened,” said Gary Singh, Manteca City Councilmember.

The victim is Sahib Singh Natt, a 71-year-old man who family members say has disabilities and cannot talk. In a video of the incident, one of the suspects kicked Natt to the ground repeatedly even spit on him.

“At this point, we definitely want to see whatever justice can be done according to what the charges are, but of course there will probably be more changes as time goes on,” said Singh.

McAllister faces three charges including elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery. The family also believes that because McAllister is seeing in the video spitting at the victim, it’s also a hate crime.

“Accuracy is really important and keeping things in perspective as to what is happening and not trying to cause division in the community is extremely important,” said Bobby Bivens, president of the NAACP Stockton Branch.

McAllister and the other teen were arrested Wednesday in Modesto. McAllister’s father, Union City police chief Darryl McAllister, was instrumental in the arrest of his son.

“Having looked at it, having seeing the young man’s father in the news, it’s very unfortunate for the family, as a father of boys and girls I know that he wasn’t raised like that so we don’t know what causes young people to act in different ways in to the law but again it’s a sad thing that we have our young people act like that,” said Bivens.

No bond has been set for McAllister. He is due back here in court next Friday.