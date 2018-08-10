PETALUMA (CBS13) — Police say a seven-month-old had died after sustaining blunt force injuries in a three-car accident Thursday night.

The accident happened after 8 p.m. Thursday when a silver VW Jetta reportedly swerved across the double yellow lines from the northbound lane on Lakeville Road into the southbound lane. Police said the Jetta, driven by 18-year-old Ryan Deloye of Granite Bay, collided head-on with a Ford Explorer going south.

Folsom resident Caitlin Marshall, 31, was driving the Explorer with three passengers, a 32-year-old Female, three-year-old female, and seven-month-old female. CHP said after the Explorer was hit, it was thrown across the roadway and collided with a tree.

Deloye’s Jetta proceeded to spin out of control and hit a second car driven by 25-year-old Matthew Swoyer of Fairfield.

According to CHP, the two children seated in the rear of Marshall’s Explorer were critically injured and immediately taken from the scene to area hospitals. Marshall and her adult passenger were also transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with the three-year-old to be treated for major injuries.

CHP said they were notified by the Coroner’s office that the seven-month-old died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision.

Deloye also sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial. Swoyer sustained minor injuries and was transported to Kaiser Terra Linda for treatment.

Police said the accident is still under investigation, and no arrests were made in connection to the accident.

The identity of the seven-month-old has not yet been released.